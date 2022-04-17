Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SQNS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 19,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,621. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

