ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) to announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.80. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $507.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

