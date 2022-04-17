ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) to Release Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.