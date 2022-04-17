Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on STRNY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $41.61 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

