Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Short Interest Up 43.4% in March

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 509,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

