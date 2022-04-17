Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Rises By 50.0%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. abrdn has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3394 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

