Short Interest in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Drops By 26.2%

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

