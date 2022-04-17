Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Declines By 25.9%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AHCO stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.31. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 85,998 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

