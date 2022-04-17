Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Drops By 49.0%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 124.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 1.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMPX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 64,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

