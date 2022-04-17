Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Decreases By 47.8%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.33. 778,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. AerCap has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

