Short Interest in Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Declines By 31.6%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,800 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 503,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $855.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

AOIFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 19 to SEK 20 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

