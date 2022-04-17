Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Drops By 26.2%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,076,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 5,524,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,529.2 days.

AICAF stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

AICAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

