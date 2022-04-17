Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Increases By 44.1%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,410,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 14,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.22 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 307,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 498,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,632,905 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

