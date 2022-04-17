Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 50.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.29.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AKITA Drilling (AKTAF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.