Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 50.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

