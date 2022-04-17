Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Declines By 29.1%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 91,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.92. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

