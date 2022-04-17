Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Expands By 43.4%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $19.40 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

