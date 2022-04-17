Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 46.7%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
AMADY opened at $60.94 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45.
About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
