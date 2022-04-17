Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Increases By 46.7%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

AMADY opened at $60.94 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.45.

Amadeus IT Group ( OTCMKTS:AMADY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $926.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

