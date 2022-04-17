Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Decreases By 27.8%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $242.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 29.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

