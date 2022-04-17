Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Increases By 36.9%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

APGOF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Apollo Silver has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

