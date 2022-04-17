Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Rises By 39.5%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

