Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 28.0%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned 0.96% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of 174.59 and a beta of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

About Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

