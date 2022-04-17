Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Declines By 25.7%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 284,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

