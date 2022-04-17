Short Interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Declines By 29.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVAH opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,779 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

