Short Interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Declines By 29.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AVAH opened at $3.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
