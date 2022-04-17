Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Grows By 50.4%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 552,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the March 15th total of 367,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BMA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 114,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Macro by 117.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

