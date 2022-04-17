Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Declines By 29.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

BTDPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

