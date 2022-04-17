Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Declines By 29.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BTDPY opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $23.86.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.
About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.