Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Decreases By 29.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

