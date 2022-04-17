Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Decreases By 29.4%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTDPY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 780 ($10.16) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.22) to GBX 832 ($10.84) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.34) to GBX 710 ($9.25) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.25.
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
