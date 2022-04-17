Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Rises By 42.6%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 706,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,355. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHIL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Benson Hill (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.