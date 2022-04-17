Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Increases By 38.9%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.15. 2,705,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,871. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.27) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.67) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.47) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.