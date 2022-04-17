Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rises By 41.3%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bouygues will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

