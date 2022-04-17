Short Interest in Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Increases By 38.2%

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,300 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 678,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

