Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Decreases By 29.0%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.88) to GBX 227 ($2.96) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

