Short Interest in CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Expands By 50.0%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.71. CBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

About CBB Bancorp (Get Rating)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.