Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Increases By 36.5%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,462,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 23,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 495.5 days.
CICHF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.
About China Construction Bank
