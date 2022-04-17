Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Drops By 28.9%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,665,600 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 2,343,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF opened at $2.61 on Friday. China Vanke has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

