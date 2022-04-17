Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Decreases By 28.6%

CHW Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CHW Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. CHW Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWAU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000.

CHW Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to consummate its business combination within the consumer product or consumer-related industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Purchase, New York.

