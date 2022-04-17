Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Expands By 46.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 18.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SID traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,710,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

