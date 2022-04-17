Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Rises By 44.6%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on CAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $123,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.98 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 362.08%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

