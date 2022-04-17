Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 47.4%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.