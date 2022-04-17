Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 27.7%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,200 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 772,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUO. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DUO remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 626,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Fangdd Network Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

