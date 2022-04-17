Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declines By 29.9%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NYSE FINV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 350,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,693. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
About FinVolution Group (Get Rating)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FinVolution Group (FINV)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.