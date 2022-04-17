Short Interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Grows By 36.9%

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 905,600 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 661,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

FFWM traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 183,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

