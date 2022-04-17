Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Rises By 50.0%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 5,742.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 258,393 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 155,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FPA opened at $30.77 on Friday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.