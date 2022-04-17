Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Increases By 49.5%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of FSUGY opened at $32.06 on Friday. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

