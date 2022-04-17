Short Interest in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expands By 41.4%

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,400 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

