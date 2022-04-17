Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Increases By 45.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the March 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 2,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,220. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

