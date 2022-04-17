Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Drops By 50.5%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GLPEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 22,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

