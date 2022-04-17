Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Declines By 27.5%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Genesis Healthcare stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 95,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,371. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

