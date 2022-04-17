Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Rises By 40.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 13,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,868. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Getinge AB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.77.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

