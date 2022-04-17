Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 43.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
GLBE traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 666,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
