Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Increases By 43.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GLBE traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 666,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,874. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

