Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Declines By 30.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,234. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.85.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
