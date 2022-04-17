Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Declines By 30.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,234. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 545,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.